Twelve scientists announced winners of Khwarizmi Intl. Festival

TEHRAN – The 35th Khwarizmi International Award ceremony was held in Tehran on Monday, appreciating 12 winners for their scientific achievements with President Ebrahim Raisi in attendance, IRNA reported.

The annual festival is an opportunity for both Iranian and foreign participants to put their scientific achievements on display. Khwarizmi International Award is dedicated to recognizing outstanding scientific achievements made by researchers, inventors, and innovators from all over the world.

The executive process of this festival in five competitive sections includes domestic projects, foreign projects, projects of Iranians living abroad, selected successful projects in national production, commercialized projects from the previous award winners, and special awards (to honor Iranian intellectuals and scientists).

Fields of participation included aerospace, civil engineering, materials and metallurgy, agriculture, natural resources, animal sciences and veterinary medicine, electrical and computer, mechanics, basic sciences, green technology, mechatronics, biotechnology and basic medical sciences, industry and technology management, medical sciences, chemical technology, information technology, and nanotechnology.

Nine domestic and three foreign projects from Italy, France, and China were selected as the winners of the 35th Khwarizmi International Festival.

Three foreign projects were selected from the fields of heterogeneous photocatalysts, treatment of hypertension, and human genetics; and the national projects were in the fields of chemical compounds, cultural heritage restoration materials, railway signal exchange, design and production of cardiac electroshock devices, and design and production of nanofibers and etc.

The ceremony was also attended by Science Minister Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi, and Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari.

Khwarizmi International Award

According to Khwarizmi official website, in 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), affiliated with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to institute an award, which acknowledges the Iranian outstanding achievements in the field of Science and Technology.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian Mathematician, and Astronomer (770-840 C.E).

The first session of the Khwarizmi Award, in 1987, called for Iranian nationals to present their outstanding contribution, invention, or innovation.

FB/MG