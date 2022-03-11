TSE’s main index rises 5.2% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 67,000 points (5.2 percent) to 1.348 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Tehran Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, National Iranian Copper Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA