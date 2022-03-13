5th Mustafa Prize slated for October 2023

TEHRAN – The 5th Mustafa Prize Award Ceremony will be held in October 2023, announcing laureates from the Islamic World.

The Mustafa Prize is awarded in the four categories of Information and Communication Science and Technology, Life and Medical Science and Technology, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, and Basic and Engineering Sciences.

In this edition of the event, a prize is also awarded to scientists residing in Islamic countries regardless of their religion with the aim of developing science and technology in these countries.

The nominees can only be nominated by renowned scientists and one of the scientific institutions like universities and research centers, Science and technology associations and centers of excellence, academies of sciences, and science and technology parks.

The prize includes the Mustafa Medal, the Prize Certificate, and a special cash gift that is provided from the endowment of science and technology, and so far more than 400 benefactors from different countries as members of the Khadem Al-Mustafa community have supported this scientific-cultural movement.

The deadline for nominations is August 31.

During the 2021 Mustafa Prize award ceremony, five Muslim scientists were awarded cash prizes amounting to $1 million, as the laureates of the 4th edition of the event.

The Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation has provided the opportunity for the development of scientific and technological cooperation by establishing a network of nearly 6,500 science and technology experts from 50 countries and interacting with 910 prestigious international centers.

