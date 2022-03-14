Commodities worth over $850m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 2.7 million tons of commodities worth over $856 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 2.195 million tons of commodities valued at almost $531 million.

On this floor, the IME's customers purchased 1.295 million tons of cement, 456,222 tons of steel, 321,000 tons of iron ore, 100,500 tons of sponge iron, 7,310 tons of zinc, 18,575 tons of aluminum, 7,020 tons of copper, 240 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 200 tons of lead and 22 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME saw trade 487,112 tons of commodities on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor valued almost $309 million.

The exchange customers purchased on this floor 100,076 tons of polymeric products, 108,849 tons of bitumen, 198,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 36,000 tons of lube cut, 41,555 tons of chemicals, 2,375 tons of sulfur and 2,247 tons of base oil.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 18,583 tons of commodities traded on it.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2021) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

