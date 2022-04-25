TEDPIX gains 2,500 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,586 points to 1.507 million on Monday.

As reported, over 10.15 billion securities worth 55.26 trillion rials (about $198.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 1,372 points, while the second market’s index gained 15,312 points.

TEDPIX gained 58,000 points (four percent) to 1.512 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the indices of Tehran Oil Refining Company (TORC), Iran Khodro Investment Development Company (IKIDO), Social Security Investment Company (SSIC), Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), Saipa Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the mostly followed ones during the past week.

TEDPIX also rose 145,000 points (10.5 percent) in the past Iranian month Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

MA/MA