Mirza Kuchak Khan tour held in Gilan

TEHRAN – The first package tour that tells the story of Mirza Kuchak Khan, a legendary freedom fighter and Iranian national hero of the early twentieth century, was held in Rasht, northern Gilan province, on Tuesday.

In understanding the importance of this prominent figure from Gilan, the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department has started to organize tours to recall the memory of this national hero, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The tours aim to give a proper introduction to Mirza Kuchak Khan’s personality and the Jangal Movement, as well as to visit Mirza Kuchak Khan’s house, his tomb, and some other important places, Vali Jahani said, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

Born Yunes, Mirza Kuchak Khan (1880-1921), established the movement in the forests of Gilan that became known as the Jangal (Forest) Movement in response to the period of political decay brought about by the advent of World War I and the occupation of Iran by Anglo-Russian and Ottoman troops.

The uprising started in 1914 and remained active until 1921 when the movement was defeated.

It laid the ground for a popular movement in the northern part of the country. In this period, the Iranian people were grappling with social unrest, anarchy, political turmoil, abject poverty, famine, and numerous other problems.

After Reza Khan took power in 1920, he issued a highly classified document requesting high-ranking security officials to deliver Mirza Kuchak to him, dead or alive, offering a large reward to whoever did so.

This secret document shows that the king of Iran was desperately seeking to suppress the Jangal Movement as soon as possible to crack down on the new freedom movements mobilized in different parts of Iran.

Mirza and his companion named Gaouk, a Russian-German revolutionary adventurer, fleeing from the central government forces both died of frostbite in the Talesh mountains near Masal on December 2, 1921.

