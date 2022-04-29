Monthly non-oil export rises 25% year on year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s export of non-oil products increased 25 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – April 20), as compared to the same month of the past year, the deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first moth of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with one percent rise in value and 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

As previously announced by the IRICA head, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

