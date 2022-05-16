Hamedan to hold fam tour for travel insiders, media persons

TEHRAN – Tourism authorities of Hamedan province plan to hold a familiarization tour in a bid to promote traveling to the west-central province.

Journalists, tour operators, photographers, influencers, and travel bloggers from all over the country have been invited to the tour, which will be held from May 17 to 20, the deputy provincial tourism chief Ali Khaksar said on Sunday.

“To restore tourism in the post-corona era, this tour has been organized to encourage people to travel to this region, since the province’s tourism sector has suffered stagnation and serious damage due to the pandemic,” the official added.

During the visits to various religious, historical, and natural attractions with specific programs, tour participants will gain a deeper understanding of the infrastructure and accommodations, souvenirs and handicrafts, customs, and culture of most cities in the province, he noted.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations. Ecbatana was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Hamedan has had many names: it was possibly the Bit Daiukki of the Assyrians, Hangmatana, or Agbatana, to the Medes, and Ecbatana to the Greeks. One of the Median capitals, under Cyrus II (the Great; died 529 BC) and later Achaemenian rulers, it was the site of a royal summer palace.

About 1220 Hamedan was destroyed by the Mongols. In 1386 it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, and the inhabitants were massacred. It was partly restored in the 17th century and subsequently changed hands often between Iranian ruling houses and the Ottomans.

Sitting on a high plain, Hamedan is graciously cool in August but snow prone and freezing from December to March. In summer the air is often hazy.

Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

ABU/AFM