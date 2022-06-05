World Cup Group B: Wales join Iran, England, the U.S.

TEHRAN - Wales football team reached their first FIFA World Cup in 64 years after a 1-0 win over a spirited Ukraine in the play-off final Sunday night.

They joined Iran, England and the U.S. in Group B.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored an own-goal in the 34th minute at the Cardiff Stadium.

Ukraine dominated the match in the second half and created so many goalscoring chances but a strong performance in goal from Wayne Hennessey made sure that Wales would keep their lead as Ukraine's road ends in the finals of Path A.

In their respective play-off semi-finals, Ukraine had defeated Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday, while Wales defeated Austria 2-1 in March.