Iran lose to Sweden at IHF Youth Beach Handball World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran lost to Sweden 2-0 (26-25, 24-21) in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Youth Beach Handball World Championship on Wednesday in Heraklion, Greece.

Iran had previously defeated the U.S. 2-0 (31-10, 20-8) and Qatar 2-0 (15-14, 15-14) in Group A.

Iran advanced to the next stage as the second team.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion.