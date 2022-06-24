Iran fall short against Brazil in 2022 VNL

TEHRAN – Brazil defeated Iran in straight sets (30-28, 25-23, 25-19) in Week 2 of 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Friday.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored 15 points for Iran and Souza Ricardo Lucarelli seized 15 points for Brazil.

Iran are scheduled to face Canada on Saturday in Pool4.

All matches count towards the general standings, which will determine the seven teams set to join hosts Italy at the Finals in Bologna from July 20 through 24.