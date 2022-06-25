Iran too strong for Canada in 2022 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Canada in straight sets (25-21, 27-25, 25-18) in Week 2 of 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday.

Canada’s Stephen Timothy Maar topscored the match with 18 points, while Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored 15 points for Iran.



Iran will play Poland, Italy, Slovenia and Serbia in Week 3.



The Persians are scheduled to face Poland on July 5 in Gdańsk, Poland in Pool 6 opener.



All matches count towards the general standings, which will determine the seven teams set to join hosts Italy at the Finals in Bologna from July 20 through 24.