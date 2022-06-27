TEDPIX gains 2,741 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 2,741 points on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, the index closed at 1.504 million points.

About 10.938 billion securities worth 59.085 trillion rials (about $195.3 million) were traded at the TSE on the mentioned day.

The first market’s index gained 2,047 points, and the second market’s index climbed 5,401 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

