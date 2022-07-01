Reza Mirzaei joins Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team right back Reza Mirzaei signed a contract for Esteghlal.

The 26-year-old player has penned a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Esteghlal have already completed the signing of Sepahan forward Sajad Shahbazzadeh, Sanat Naft defensive midfielder Omid Hamedifar and Sanat Naft midfielder Mohammadhossein Zavari.

Esteghlal, who have recently hired Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto, are determined to defend title in the Iran Professional League (IPL).