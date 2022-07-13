India's medical exhibition to host Iranian knowledge-based firms

TEHRAN – The Indian medical equipment exhibition, which will be held from September 17 to 19 in New Delhi, will host knowledge-based and creative Iranian companies.

Medicall, is India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, which serves as a marketing platform wherein the equipment companies showcase their products and services to Hospital owners and decision-makers.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, in cooperation with the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, has provided the possibility of the presence of knowledge-based and creative companies active in the field of medicine at this event to present their latest achievements and capabilities to enter the global market.

Share of Iran in medical equipment global market

Iran holds a share of one percent (about $5 billion) in the global market for medical equipment of approximately $500 billion, but the country has the potential to increase the share, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health.

In 2018, the National Medical Device Directorate reported that the Iranian medical equipment market was worth $2.5 billion, 30 percent of which belonged to over 1,000 domestic firms.

On a global scale, 56 percent of 500,000 medical equipment items available in the world market have Iranian versions. In pharmaceuticals, around 70 percent of Iran’s $4.5 billion markets are domestic products and, in 2018, 97 percent of pharmaceuticals consumed in the country were manufactured locally.

In 2018, 67 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to produce drugs in Iran were made locally.

A total of 227 knowledge-based firms are supplying medical equipment for health centers across the country, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Iranian companies producing medical equipment export their products to 54 countries across the world.

