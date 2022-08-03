Hubert Jerzy Wagner’s fixture announced

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team’s fixture in the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner has been released.

2022 Volleyball Nations League bronze medalist Poland, 2021 Asian champions Iran, 2022 Olympic bronze medal winner Argentina and Serbia will participate in the tournament scheduled for August 18 to 20.

Iran will take on Poland on Aug. 18 while Argentina face Serbia.

Behrouz Ataei’s men will play Serbia on Aug. 19 and hosts Poland meet Argentina.

In the third and final day, Iran will play Argentina and Poland face Serbia.

The Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner is a friendly tournament for the national teams, currently held every year and organized by the Hubert Wagner Foundation.

The first Memorial was held in 2003. The competition has been held every year since, except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.