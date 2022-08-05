Sweden down Iran at 2022 IHF Women's Youth World

TEHRAN - Sweden defeated Iran 39-11 in the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Youth World Championship on Friday.

Iran had previously lost to Iceland 28-17 in Group I.

Irsn are scheduled to play Romania on Sunday in the 13th - 16th place.

The 2022 IHF Women's Youth World Championship is ninth edition of the championship which is being held from 30 July to 10 Aug. in Skopje, North Macedonia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).