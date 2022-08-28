TEDPIX falls over 5,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 5,949 points to 1.444 million on Sunday (the second day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 6.485 billion securities worth 33.909 trillion rials (about $118.35 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 4,938 points, and the second market’s index lost 10,224 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

EF/