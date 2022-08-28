500 knowledge-based companies operating in free trade zones

TEHRAN – Some 500 knowledge-based companies are active in the fields of agriculture, industry, mechanical devices, medical equipment, and ICT in free zones, the secretary of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones, has said.

Currently, there are 33 special economic zones operating throughout the country, IRNA quoted Saeed Mohammad as saying on Sunday.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones in line with the development of the innovation ecosystem in the free zones and export.

There are seven active free zones in Iran including Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Anzali, Aras, Arvand, and Maku.

Knowledge-based companies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”.

So, over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1,600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations. Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

The Leader has called on all Iranians, including citizens and government officials, to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in.

Today, the country's knowledge-based ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP, Vice President for Science and Technology, Sourena Sattari told Fars on February 13.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

