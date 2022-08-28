Local tourism projects inaugurated in Gilan

TEHRAN–On Saturday, 20 local tourism projects, including accommodation and recreation centers, were inaugurated in Gilan province.

Gilan’s Governor-General Assadollah Abbasi and a host of local officials, travel insiders, and private investors attended the inauguration ceremonies, ISNA reported.

The lush green province recorded some 17 million overnight stays, mainly by domestic travelers, in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22). According to the provincial tourism chief, the figure jumped 175 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs.

The northern region was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Besides, its sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz range.

AM