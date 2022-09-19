TEDPIX falls 4,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 4,095 points to 1.373 million on Monday.

As reported, over 4.172 billion securities worth 28.427 trillion rials (about $101.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 3,386 points, and the second market’s index dropped 7,081 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA