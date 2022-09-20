Moveable properties approved as national heritage

TEHRAN—A selection of 22 historical objects being kept in Lorestan province has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Tuesday in separate letters to the governor-general of the western province, CHTN reported.

Historical manuscripts, wooden doors, pieces of plasterwork, and gravestones were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes, noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

ABU/AM