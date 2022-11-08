Annual garment export targeted at $84m

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has targeted $84 million of garment and clothing exports by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023), the ministry’s spokesman said.

Omid Ghalibaf put the current value of Iran’s clothing market at nine billion dollars, noting that the country’s garment production in the first seven months of the current calendar year (March 21 – October 22) increased by three percent, year on year.

EF/MA