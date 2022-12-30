Cultural heritage sector plays key role in Qom’s tourism development, official says

TEHRAN – Tourism development in the central province of Qom is largely dependent on the cultural heritage sector, an official with the provincial government has said.

As tourism is dependent on both cultural heritage, effective measures in this sector are also important for the development of tourism, Abolqasem Moqimi explained on Thursday.

Despite the expansion of various topics in this province in the last few years, tourism has been neglected, which needs more attention, the official added.

Situated adjacent to salt-covered deserts, golden dunes, running sands, and jagged mountains, Qom is home to the shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage, it is also a top destination for Shia scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

One of the most visited natural spots of Qom is Hoz-e Soltan. It is an eye-catching salt lake in the middle of the desert. The visitors could easily walk in the shallow parts and enjoy the shapes created by the salt. However, the center of the lake could be dangerous, as it is muddy and could easily trap people.

ABU/AM

