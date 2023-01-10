Tehran hosting national steel festival, exhibition

TEHRAN- The 4th National Iranian Steel Festival and Exhibition (N.I.S.F) was opened in a ceremony held at Olympic Hotel’s conference salon in Tehran on Tuesday, IRIB reported.

Major steel and mining companies of the country including Mobarakeh Steel Company, Khuzestan Steel, Khorasan Steel, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, Midco Holding, Hormozgan Steel, and Kaveh South Steel are participating in this grand event.

Focusing on the knowledge-based companies and startups and those production units expediting the process of indigenizing new technologies for the country’s steel industry is a major feature of this year’s festival and exhibition.

In this national event, domestic producers and suppliers of the country's iron and steel chain, in addition to offering cooperation opportunities to knowledge-based companies and domestic manufacturers, unveil their latest achievements and products.

As announced by the World Steel Association (WSA), production of crude steel in Iran rose 9.8 percent in the first nine months of 2022, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The WSA data put the country’s nine-month crude steel production at 22.2 million tons.

The report shows that Iran’s crude steel output has also increased by 26.7 percent in September compared to the same month in 2021, reaching 2.7 million tons.

The world’s 64 steel producers managed to produce 1,405,200,000 tons of steel in January-September 2022, 4.3 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same period.

Iran has maintained its place as the world’s 10th biggest steel producer during the mentioned nine months, according to the WSA data.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

The country is expected to climb to seventh place among the world’s top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

