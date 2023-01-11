TEDPIX falls 16,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 16,091 points to 1.652 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 21.825 billion securities worth 103.106 trillion rials (about $257.76 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 17,359 points, and the second market’s index lost 15,193 points.

TEDPIX lost 68,000 points to 1.579 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

MA/MA