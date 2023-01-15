Maku to host winter tourism festival

TEHRAN – The northwestern Iranian city of Maku in West Azarbaijan province will be hosting a winter tourism festival, a local tourism official has announced.

A winter tourism festival is planned to be held in the border city during the eleventh Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 21-February 19), Behnam Amirian explained on Sunday.

Tourism development and prosperity in the Maku Free Zone are greatly enhanced by holding various festivals, the official added.

The opportunity to hold the winter tourism festival serves as a great way to introduce the tourism potential of Maku, he noted.

Maku is located northwestern province of West Azarbaijan and enjoys a unique geographical and natural location.

In a valley that passes through which the Zangmar River divides Maku into two parts, the city is located 1294 meters above sea level.

The city is surrounded by the Qarasu River and Turkey from the north, the Aras River (the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Armenia) from the east, Khoy from the south, and Turkey from the west.

Due to the surrounding stony mountains, this city has a moderate climate in winter and a hotter climate in summer.

Mountainous landscapes, flourishing pastures, hot water springs, waterfalls, protected areas, and hunting grounds are some of the tourist attractions of this area.

Maku is located on the main Tabriz-Bazargan road and has an excellent strategic location.

Among the city’s most significant features is its role as the country’s only land border business and a link to Europe. As part of Maku’s economy, there is an industrial complex on the Maku-Bazargan road.

Maku people rely on cross-border trade, agriculture, and animal husbandry for their livelihood.

ABU/AM