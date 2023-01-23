Inflation rate rises 1.3%

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on January 20, which marks the end of the tenth Iranian calendar month Dey, at 46.3 percent, rising 1.3 percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the ninth month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 51.3 percent in the tenth month, which means families have paid an average of 51.3 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The inflation rate was 50.6 percent for the urban households, rising 2.7 percent from the previous month, and 54.9 percent for the rural households, increasing 3.5 percent from the previous month.

The Statistical Center of Iran has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1400, at 40.2 percent.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 34.7 percent in the last month of the past year, which means families have paid an average of 34.7 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20 was 39.7 percent for urban households, and 42.8 percent for rural households.

The point-to-point inflation rate was reported to be 34.5 percent for urban households and 35.8 percent for rural ones, according to the SCI.

The Statistical Center of Iran had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2021 (the end of the Iranian calendar year 1399) at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the preceding year.

MA/MA