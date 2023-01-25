Over 48m tons of cement produced in 9 months

TEHRAN- Production of cement in Iran stood at 48.362 million tons in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data indicate that the nine-month output has fallen one percent as compared to the production in the same period of time in the past year.

Iran produced 63 million tons of cement in 2021 to be ranked the world’s seventh biggest cement producer, IRIB reported last month citing international statistics.

As reported, the Islamic Republic also exported 14.4 million tons of cement in that year to stand in fourth place among the world’s top cement exporters.

Based on the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry data, Iranian cement complexes have managed to export 7.6 million tons of the product in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), registering a four percent increase compared to the figure for the previous year’s same period.

The Islamic Republic was ranked the world’s fifth biggest cement producer in 2020, producing 69 million tons of the product.

Iranian cement industry has a history of more than eight decades of activity.

Currently, there are 96 cement production lines active in 74 factories across Iran, and nearly half of them are less than 10 years old. This is an indication that new production units have a greater share of the total output in this sector.

Neighboring countries are not only consumers of Iranian cement but also demand the transfer of the cement industry’s technology to their countries.

