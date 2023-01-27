Export from Bushehr province increases 50%

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 50 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of Customs Department of Bushehr (the capital city of the province), said that 21.259 million tons of commodities worth $10.852 billion were exported from the province in the first nine months of the present year, indicating also eight percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

One of the important capacities of the coastal province of Bushehr on the edge of the Persian Gulf is maritime trade and economic connection with different countries. Bushehr province has the longest sea border with the Persian Gulf, and in this regard, various customs and port services are provided for traders and merchants on the shores of Bushehr province.

The value of export from the province rose 67 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from the preceding year.

The worth of export from Bushehr stood at $10.136 billion in the past year, and the weight of exported commodities, including gas condensate, at 25.78 million tons, with six percent growth year on year.

Also, 25.506 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding gas condensate, worth $9.9 billion were exported from Bushehr province in the previous year, showing 73 percent and six percent annual rise in terms of value and weight, respectively.

Petrochemical products, gas condensate, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables were the main exported items, and China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mozambique and Qatar were the major export destinations of the province’s products in the past year.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 19 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022) up to December 31, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to the IRICA data, Iran exported 97.843 million tons of goods valued at $43.088 billion in the mentioned period, also registering a two-percent increase in weight

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, and film-grade polyethylene were the main exported products in the said time span.

Major export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India.

The Islamic Republic has also imported 28.18 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $44.337 billion in the first 286 days of the present year, with a 14.7-percent growth in value and a 10-percent increase in weight, year on year.

The major items of goods imported into the country in the said period include corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and cell phones, based on the IRICA data.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned period, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

Reportedly, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 17 percent during the mentioned period, as compared to the same time span in the past year.

Iran traded more than 126 million tons of non-oil products worth over $88 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

