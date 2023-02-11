Khuzestan province records lowest inflation rate

TEHRAN – A review of the data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) shows that Khuzestan province with 41.3 percent recorded the lowest inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on January 20, which marks the end of the tenth Iranian calendar month Dey.

The highest 12-month inflation rate is related to Lorestan province with 51.6 percent, according to the SCI’s statistics.

The SCI has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on January 20 at 46.3 percent, rising 1.3 percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the ninth month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 51.3 percent in the tenth month, which means families have paid an average of 51.3 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The inflation rate was 50.6 percent for the urban households, rising 2.7 percent from the previous month, and 54.9 percent for the rural households, increasing 3.5 percent from the previous month.

The Statistical Center of Iran has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2022, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1400, at 40.2 percent.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 34.7 percent in the last month of the past year, which means families have paid an average of 34.7 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2022 was 39.7 percent for urban households, and 42.8 percent for rural households.

The point-to-point inflation rate was reported to be 34.5 percent for urban households and 35.8 percent for rural ones, according to the SCI.

MA/MA