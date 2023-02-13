Export from Qazvin province rises 20% in 10 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Qazvin province rose 20 percent in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Reza Nik-Ravesh, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that 828,000 tons of commodities worth $546 million were exported from the province in the 10-month period, indicating 17 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

The official further said that the commodities were exported from Qazvin province to 60 countries in the first ten months of the present year, and named Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan as the main export destinations.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 17.66 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, registering a new record high.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 103 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $45.3 billion in the mentioned 10 months, also registering a 2.93-percent increase in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total value of the exports.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $385 in the first 10 months of last year to $440 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 14.31 percent, the IRICA head said.

