Domestic production of medical equipment to save Iran $350m

TEHRAN - Abdolnaser Azadbakht, the director general of the Medical and Laboratory Equipment Office of Iran's Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, has said that domestic production of medical equipment is going to save the country $350, IRIB reported.

According to Azadbakht, the ministry has assessed the needs of the country in the field of medical equipment and based on that, 30 priority items have been identified to be manufactured by domestic producers.

Domestic production of the mentioned items can play an effective role in reducing the outflow of foreign currency from the country, the official said.

