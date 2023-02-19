“Seen and Not Heard” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Seen and Not Heard: Why Children's Voices Matter” by Jana Mohr Lone has been published in Persian.

Lega Press is the publisher of the book originally published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers in 2021. It has been translated by Morteza Barati.

How might society benefit if children were recognized as independent thinkers, capable of seeing clearly and contributing in valuable ways to our world? How would children’s lives change if what they said was not often ignored or patronized?

In a series of conversations with children about many of life’s important philosophical questions, “Seen and Not Heard” reveals children as perceptive and original thinkers.

Guided by discussions about the meaning of childhood, friendship, justice and fairness, happiness and death, the book invites us to rethink our beliefs about children and become more receptive to the ways we can learn from them.

Philosopher Jana Mohr Lone is the director of the Center for Philosophy for Children and affiliate associate professor of philosophy at the University of Washington.

She has spent 25 years talking with children about their questions and ideas, and is also the author of “The Philosophical Child”, co-author of “Philosophy in Education: Questioning and Dialogue in Schools”, and co-editor of “Philosophy and Education: Introducing Philosophy to Young People”.

She is the founding president of PLATO – Philosophy Learning and Teaching Organization and founding editor-in-chief of the journal Questions: Philosophy for Young People.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Jana Mohr Lone’s book “Seen and Not Heard”.

MMS/YAW