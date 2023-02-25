Over 1,700 ha of land under greenhouse cultivation in Ardebil province

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 1,704 hectares of land are under greenhouse cultivation in Ardebil province, in the northwest of Iran.

Nader Taqizadeh, the head of the province’s Agriculture Department, said that job creation in greenhouses of the province has been noticed in recent years with the investment of the private sector, and for every hectare of greenhouse, job is created for eight to 10 people.

He put the volume of agricultural products, including pepper, tomato, cucumber, as well as rose, produced in the greenhouses of Ardebil province at 10,000 tons in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21, 2022).

As recently stated by the deputy agriculture minister, the development of greenhouse cultivation is a major policy of the Agriculture Ministry.

In this regard, several projects have been defined and introduced to the banks, and as soon as the notification is made, the projects will receive facilities and their implementation will begin, the official added.

In recent years, the water crisis has caused serious challenges in Iran’s agriculture sector.

To solve this problem, several solutions, including the implementation of pressurized irrigation project and greenhouse cultivation, have been emphasized by experts and officials in this sector.

Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s Greenhouse Development Program is one of the priority projects of this ministry which aims at increasing productivity, efficiency, and water consumption management in the agriculture sector.

The program was approved in the Iranian calendar year 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017) under the framework of the National Resilient Economy Plan.

The development of the country’s agricultural parks and greenhouses not only is going to create new job opportunities but also increases the country’s non-oil exports and helps preserve the environment and the national water and soil resources.

