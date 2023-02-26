Natural properties in Golestan made national heritage

TEHRAN –A selection of four natural properties across northern Golestan province has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list of Iran, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Old plane and cypress trees as well as a collection of natural springs were among the properties added to the prestigious list, Mohammad Javad Savari explained on Sunday.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – which is of high architectural importance as an exemplar and innovative design of early-Islamic-era architecture.

Narratives say the majestic tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that Gonbad-e Qabus bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

ABU/AM

