Khuzestan province records lowest inflation rate

TEHRAN – A review of the data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) shows that Khuzestan province with 42.7 percent recorded the lowest inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on February 19, which marks the end of the eleventh Iranian calendar month Bahman.

The highest 12-month inflation rate is related to West Azarbaijan province with 53.1 percent, based on the SCI’s statistics.

According to the SCI, the lowest point-to-point inflation rate was recorded in Bushehr province (48.6 percent), and the highest rate in Sistan-Baluchestan province (67.9 percent) in the eleventh month.

As reported, the lowest inflation rate for urban households was in Bushehr province (41.1 percent) and the highest rate was in Lorestan province (52.1 percent).

The lowest inflation rate for rural households was in Khuzestan province (45.4 percent) and the highest rate was in Sistan-Baluchestan province (58.4 percent)

The SCI has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on February 19 at 47.7 percent, rising 1.4 percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the tenth month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 53.4 percent in the eleventh month, which means families have paid an average of 53.4 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The inflation rate was 46.9 percent for the urban households, rising 1.4 percent from the previous month, and 51.7 percent for the rural households, increasing 1.7 percent from the previous month.

