Sepahan beat Persepolis to move close to IPL title

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team earned a late 1-0 win over 10-man Persepolis here at the Azadi Stadium on Saturday.

Sepahan have moved four points clear at top with seven weeks remaining in Iran Professional League (IPL).

Persepolis Brazilian forward Leandro Pereira was sent off in the 45th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Sepahan forward Mohammad Karimi scored the winner in the stoppage time.

In Tabriz, Tractor suffered a 1-0 loss against Mes Rafsanjan.

On Sunday, Foolad will host Esteghlal in Ahvaz, struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman play Gol Gohar in Sirjan, Havadar meet Mes Kerman in Tehran and Aluminum face Paykan in Arak.