800 National Housing Movement units inaugurated in Hormozgan province

TEHRAN- During the trip of Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash to southern Hormozgan province, 800 units of the National Housing Movement were inaugurated in the province.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in late July, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

On Wednesday, Majid Joudi, the deputy head of the Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution, announced that more than 225,000 units of the National Housing Movement are under construction in rural areas.

MA/MA