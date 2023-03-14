Iran football team likely to play Indonesia

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will likely play Indonesia in a friendly match in late March.

Team Melli are to meet Russia in a warm-up match in Tehran on March 23 and the football federation of Iran is going to arrange another friendly for the National Team.

The media reports suggest that Iran will play Indonesia or an African team on March 26 or 28 in Tehran.

Amir Ghalenoei was appointed as Iran coach on Sunday until the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

He will start his work on March 19.