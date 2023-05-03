Nearly 226,000 tons of alumina powder produced in a year

TEHRAN- Iran has produced 225,942 tons of alumina powder in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

As reported, the figure shows a two percent drop as compared to the output in 1400.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

MA