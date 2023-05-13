Projects worth $100m launched to cement Bushehr tourism 

TEHRAN –New projects worth 50 trillion rials ($100 million) are expected to boost the tourism sector across the southwestern province of Bushehr, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Being carried out by companies affiliated with the Iranian government, the projects are estimated to create at least 1,600 job opportunities for the locals, Esmaeil Sajjadimanesh explained on Saturday.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar-era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AM



