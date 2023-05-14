TEDPIX gains 71,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 71,880 points to 2.285 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 21.108 billion securities worth 150.094 trillion rials (about $300 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA