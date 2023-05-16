Commodities worth nearly $200m exported from Kermanshah province in a month

TEHRAN- Commodities worth $198.497 million were exported from Kermanshah province in the west of Iran during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), an official with the province’s customs department announced.

Ali-Asghar Abbaszadeh put the weight of exported goods at 521,862 tons, with a five percent rise as compared to the first month of the previous year.

He named rebar and ironware, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, plastic products and disposable containers as the major exported items.

The official further announced that 155 tons of products valued at $2.823 million were imported to the province in the past year, with a 16 percent growth in value, and a 79 percent drop in weight, year on year.

As previously announced by the official, over 6.893 million tons of products worth $2.76 billion were exported from Kermanshah province in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Abbaszadeh said that the annual export from the province rose one percent in terms of value, and six percent in terms of weight.

The official further announced that 7.893 million tons of commodities worth over $55.917 million were imported to the province in the past year, with 16 percent fall in value and 69 percent drop in weight, year on year.

He named aluminum alloy, labeling machine parts, production line equipment, filters and compressors as the main imported products.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $6.732 billion in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

The country exported 10.471 million tons of non-oil products worth $3.645 billion in the mentioned month, showing a 12.93 percent fall in value, and a 17.76 percent rise in weight, as compared to the first month of the previous year.

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, liquefied butane, iron and steel ingots, and methanol were the major exported items, and China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India were the top export destinations of Iranian non-oil products in the first month.

Iran imported 1.829 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $3.087 billion in the first month of this year, with a 13 percent drop in value, and a 24.79 percent fall in weight.

Corn as livestock food, soybeans, rice, mobile phones, and parts for car manufacturing were the main imported items, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the major sources of import.

