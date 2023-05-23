Bank loans to economic sectors up 12.7% in a month

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system has paid 1.8129 quadrillion rials (about $3.55 billion) of facilities in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (ended on April 20), registering a 12.7-percent rise from the figure in the same month of the previous year.

Banks had loaned various economic sectors 1.6085 quadrillion rials (about $3.015 billion), the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced.

As reported, of the total facilities, 1.614 quadrillion rials (about $3.16 billion) equivalent to 89.1 percent, was paid to the business owners (real and legal), and 198 trillion rials (about $388.5 million) equivalent to 10.9 percent, to the final consumers (households).

EF/MA