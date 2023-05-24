Esteghlal into 2023 Hazfi Cup final

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated Nassaji 4-0 on Thursday in the 2023 Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinals.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Arash Rezavand opened the scoring for the Blues in the 25th minute. Nassaji defender Alireza Ebrahimi scored an own goal in the 34th minute and Mohammad Mohebi scored the third goal in the 57th minute. With one minute remaining, Mohebbi completed his brace, chipping the ball over Nassaji goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi.

On Thursday, Persepolis will play Havadar in another semifinals in Tehran.

Esteghal are the most successful club with seven titles in the competition founded in 1975.

Persepolis have won the title six times.

The winners of the Hazfi Cup will be awarded a spot in the AFC Champions League.