Inflation rate down 1.5%

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on May 21, which marks the end of the second Iranian calendar month Ordibehesht, at 49.1 percent, falling 1.5 percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the first month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 54.6 percent in the second month, which means families have paid an average of 54.6 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The Statistical Center of Iran has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2023, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1401, at 45.8 percent.

The center had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2022 (the end of the Iranian calendar year 1400) at 40.2 percent and that of the Iranian calendar year 1399 at 36.4 percent.

