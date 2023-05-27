Over 8,000 of lands under flowers, ornamental plants cultivation in Iran

TEHRAN- As announced by the chairman of Flowers and Ornamental Plants Research Center of Mahallat County, in Iran’s central Markazi province, 8,251 hectares of land are under the cultivation of flowers and ornamental plants in the country.

Hossein Bayat said that of the mentioned area, 3,533 hectares are greenhouses, and 4,717 hectares are open spaces.

Markazi province is ranked first in the country in terms of producing variable flowers and ornamental plants.

This province has second place in the production of cut flowers, and third place in the production of flowers and ornamental plants.

Despite being industrial, Markazi is among the first 10 provinces in the country in the agricultural sector.

Iran has 17th place in the world in the production of flowers and ornamental plants, but it is ranked 107th in terms of export.

Considering the high potential and volume of import of flowers and ornamental plants by the Persian Gulf littoral states and Central Asian countries, in order to increase the share of Iran in the world markets, it is necessary to adopt effective and targeted policies in order to solve the problems in the way of production and export of flowers and ornamental plants.

As reported, it is possible for Iran to export more than one billion dollars of flowers and ornamental plants per year, and the officials of the Agriculture Ministry also emphasize the export capabilities of the country’s flower and ornamental plant sector.

Although, the producers of this sector have problems and limitations, most of which are related to the ministries of energy and industry, which should be removed through adopting effective and targeted policies.

MA