Qajar-era mansion undergoes urgent restoration

TEHRAN –An urgent restoration project on the Qajar-era (1789-1925) Aqaian Mansion in Mayamey, north-central Semnan province, has come to an end, a local tourism official has said.

The project involved strengthening the structure, repairing the damaged parts, restoring its rooftop, and replacing worn-out materials, Seyyed Mohammad Sadeq Razavian said on Friday.

Located in the historical structure of the city, the structure has undergone several rehabilitation works over the years, the official added.

The historical structure of Mayamey includes several caravanserais, natural sights, and historical sites such as the Shah-Abbasi caravanserai, Aqaian Mosque, Aqaian Mansion, Aqaian bathhouse, and Emarat cistern.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/AM

