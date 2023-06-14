Marinos Ouzounidis appointed Gol Gohar coach: IPL

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Gol Gohar reached an agreement with Greek coach Marinos Ouzounidis for the 2023/24 Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

Amir Ghalenoei left Gol Gohar to lead the Iranian national football team in March.

It's claimed the Iranian club have hired Ouzounidis and his assistants with a contract worth 2 million euros in a year.

The 54-year-old coach has most recently worked in Al Faisaly of Saudi Arabia.

Ouzounidis has also coached Greek teams Panionios, Panathinaikos, AEK Athens and Romanian club Universitatea Craiova.

He was a member of Greece national team from 1992 to 2001 and has scored four goals in 49 matches for the team.